One of the major draws of the High Country for me and my wife are the magnificent trails in the local parks, especially at Moses Cone. However I can’t understand the reluctance of hikers, and particularly runners, to mask up there.
You may feel that your right to be infected is an individual freedom, but please be aware that symptomless people can be spreaders if Covid 19. Masks are most effective in preventing the spread of this disease by blocking transmission of droplets and aerosols from an infected person directly.
So, by electing not to mask, you are putting others at risk. And please be polite and move away from approaching people. With Covid cases doubling locally, concern for others is our only defense.
Stephen Eingorn
Blowing Rock
