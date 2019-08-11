A letter recently expressed discomfort, to the point of being disturbed, with the volume of faith-based signs located throughout our community (“About those ‘Don’t Hate-Love God’ signs,” Aug. 2).
The letter goes to great lengths to chastise those who choose to place messages on their private property and at their places of worship which affirm their faith in God and hopes for humanity.
In order to gain a deeper understanding as to why anyone would commit the egregious act the letter assails, I encourage (people) to consult the following: The Gospels of Matthew 22:35-40, Mark 12:28-34, and I John 3:18, as well as the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, and the April 12, 2019, article published in the Watauga Democrat titled, “High Country Multi-faith launches new ‘love your neighbor’ campaign.”
Jonathan Miller
Boone
