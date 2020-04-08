The United States is now officially the stupidest country in the world, with the highest rate of Coronavirus infections of any developed country in the world and with no letup in sight.
We can say it is not our fault, blame each other and hide in conspiracy theories; or we can step up to the plate, forget about our differences and work together to fix this mess.
Let’s start by listening to the people who can really help, our professional scientists, doctors and politicians that actually do know what they are talking about. We can choose to be a part of the solution.
Americans can do anything we put our minds to. I know that by taking this threat seriously and working together we can — and will — pull ourselves out of this mess.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.