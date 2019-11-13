In my 66 years I have witnessed American history: Vietnam, the Nixon and Clinton impeachments, Iran Contra, Benghazi, and the 9/11 wars, just to name a few. These events were traumatic and in some cases very divisive. But despite this, thanks to our democracy, our country has remained as strong as ever.
And now we have the Trump impeachment.
Yes, this is traumatic and divisive too. It pits Democrats vs Republicans, young vs old, and Right vs Left. But that’s OK. This is nothing new.
We disagree, argue and call each other names — but in the end we can still voice our opinions and support the candidates that we believe in. This is democracy in action, and history in the making.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
