What is most outrageous in her behavior is that her vote, along with 137 other Republican U.S. House of Representatives members, occurred after the insurrection against the U.S. Capitol Building earlier that day. As an elected member of Congress, Foxx has failed to uphold her oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” — an oath I have taken many times in my naval career.
If she does not resign, she and her fellow Republican insurrectionists should be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives.
Other than resignations or expulsions, the very least that must be done for preservation of our democracy, is these members must be censured in the U.S. House of Representatives until such time that their constituents vote them out of office in November 2022.
Capt. Jeff W. Johnson,
USN (Ret), Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.