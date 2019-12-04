One thing that we can all agree upon is that we live in divisive times, with Democrats and Republicans claiming that their side is right, the other side is wrong, and that there is little, if any, common ground.
But wait. Is this really true?
Political parties demonize each other to get more votes. News outlets promote division to increase viewership and drive up profits. Foreign governments flood social media with fake news to divide us and weaken our democracy.
Maybe there is more common ground than we are being told and we are just being manipulated for political and financial gain.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
