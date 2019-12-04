As a new Boone resident, and peer-reviewed, published scientist, I was very disappointed in your recent op-ed by Walter Williams (“Scientists: Dishonest or afraid?” Nov. 24) who essentially reiterated the climate denialist, Tony Heller (a pseudonym, by the way).
How can any ethical journalist publish this nonsense and dangerous rhetoric that has been rebuked countless times? Neither man is a climate scientist. Would you go to a lawyer for a cancer diagnosis? So why publish this? Heller is a geology undergrad and electrical engineer by training. Not a published, peer review scientist. In case you don’t know, this is what responsible journalism looks like, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2019/11/26/bleak-report-un-says-drastic-action-is-only-way-avoid-worst-impacts-climate-change/.
I hope you give thanks this Thanksgiving to the thousands of climate and atmospheric scientists and responsible media doing their best to alert us to the existential threat that a changing climate poses.
Frank Hubbard, Ph.D
Boone
