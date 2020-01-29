My letter is in response to the column “Greta’s weekly climate strikes ask for return to Sabbath” (Nov. 20).
The following quote is from the column: “According to the Bible, we are supposed to voluntarily forgive debts and free slaves every 50 years to prevent society from stratifying into slavery again. It is the “good news” that Jesus talked so much about. (Wouldn’t it be good news if your debts were forgiven like when Jesus said “forgive our debts as we forgive our debtors?”)
With all due respect to the column writer, the “good news” that the Lord Jesus Christ spoke so frequently about had nothing to due with the above-described 50-year Jubilee which the column alludes to in actuality, the “good news” refers to the Gospel of the Lord Jesus, which was and is proclaimed to all nations “for God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
The Gospel: The story of God’s redemption of man fulfilled only through the life and death of Jesus Christ: “Christ, the Messiah, the anointed One, died for our sins in accordance with what the Scriptures foretold (Isaiah 53:5-12), That He was buried, that He arose on the third day as the Scriptures foretold (Ps. 16:9,10).
Lastly, the “debts” spoken of in the Lord’s Prayer are not financial in nature; rather, of our sins and trespasses. We are to implore God to forgive our sins and trespasses to the same degree that we ourselves forgive the sins and trespasses of others against us. God compels us to forgive, that we also may be forgiven.
Charlotte Garrison
Boone
