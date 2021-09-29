A record of 101 artists registered in this year’s Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival, organized by Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM), held Aug. 18-21. The festival’s success would not have been possible without the efforts of the dedicated volunteers who did everything from advising artists on painting location, to sales check out during the Wet Paint Sale. Several local businesses and the Blowing Rock Tourism Destination Authority once again supported the festival through financial sponsorship. It was truly a team effort, highlighting the wonderful community and staff supporting the arts.
When asked what makes this event highly sought after, several artists mentioned the support and welcoming attitude of the community here in Blowing Rock. Everywhere artists go to paint outdoors, locals and tourists alike are excited to see them and support their endeavors to capture the scenic beauty of the Blue Ridge.
The Plein Air Wet Paint Sale has generated $35,000 in sales to date (with another week of the sale open at BRAHM). A portion of that sum goes directly to support BRAHM’s outreach in our community — making this event truly a win for all!
I’d like to invite the community to mark their calendars now for the 5th annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival taking place Aug. 16-20, 2022.
Jennifer Terrell Garonzik,
Education Center Director, BRAHM
