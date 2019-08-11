I just finished reading the letter “About those Don’t Hate -Love’ signs” (Aug. 7).
The “Don’t Hate-Love” signs are everywhere and have nothing to do with any supposed political agenda. This letter indicates discrimination and hate behind every one of our beautiful trees — so sad.
Blowing Rock and Boone are still small towns where we hold doors open for neighbors, let cars onto 321/421/105 from side streets, and smile and say hello to strangers.
It may be better for people who don’t agree with the signs to visit and try to take in the beauty and grandeur of our lovely area, which is populated by a wonderful multicultural group of people — straights, gays, blacks, whites, Asians, Africans and others — all getting along with one another and enjoying the High Country.
Robert Love
Boone
