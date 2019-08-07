I am one of thousands of folks who pour into these mountains for the summer, the same lovely blue ridges I grew up in as a child in Virginia. The worries back home and the destructive political banter that infects our lives now — all this disappears behind the mountains.
Imagine my disappointment — and I suspect the dismay of many — at being bombarded with political signs on sleepy corners that beg to be left in peace. “Love God and love each other and say ’no’ to hate.”
We recognize this as code words now. A particular agenda. Another attempt to weaponize God and “love” for one side of a perspective. Another insinuation that you’re a “hater” if you disagree with the progressive mantra, immigration and sexuality/gender being the two sticking points.
Does it occur to anyone that a person can actually believe that marriage is the union of a man and a woman, that homosexuality is not a life-giving path to follow and that gender is based on biological sex … and that person is not a “hater?”
We own two houses here that draw lots of visitors to this region. We pay taxes that support salaries in this city and county we love. And we are happy to make this a thriving place for everyone.
Must the folks who come here for a vacation be subjected to such force-fed indoctrination? Do these signs actually further the interests of the citizens of this county? Like whose idea was this?
Honestly, I can get bullied in Raleigh. I don’t come to Blowing Rock for that and I know I am not alone.
Those signs are inappropriate and they are patently unfair. If we are talking about “justice,” that is.
Paula Rinehart
Blowing Rock
