Is there a psychiatrist in the house?
Like so many Americans, this columnist longs for the voice of another, the great and good Charles Krauthammer, who died recently, leaving us mortals to plod through the darkness without the light of his reasoned guidance.
A revered Washington Post colleague, Krauthammer was a psychiatrist as well as a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, a rare embodiment of exquisite logic and philosophical insight, as well as a wordsmith of enviable skill. Although I penned my tribute to the man while he was still living, he inevitably came to mind as I perused the morning mail and wondered about the extreme disconnect between how people have viewed the border crisis these past few weeks.
Though he never played the psychiatrist card, Krauthammer surely must have taken into account the psychological dimensions and ramifications of a given issue. It would be nearly remiss not to, given today’s ever-more partisan and tribal ways.
To wit: The crying child.
Most have seen the photo of a 2-year-old child sobbing as her mother is being patted down by a Border Patrol agent. This image, which would touch anyone’s heart, became an instant viral “infestation,” to borrow the president’s term for the migrant flow, and it quickly shifted the border debate from one of urgency to near hysteria. Let’s just say coifs are aflame.
For Democrats, the quintessential photo provided the ultimate bunker buster for the mid-term battles ahead. For Republicans, it was merely further evidence of the Fake News empire striking, yet again. The profanely unwise Ann Coulter even suggested that such children were actors trained by liberals.
Next came Time magazine’s newest cover, a powerful illustration showing the tiny tot standing alone before a looming President Donald Trump, with the caption: “Welcome to America.”
During the small window between the photo’s global debut and the Time cover, fresh information surfaced clarifying that the child, though clearly upset, was not ultimately separated from her mother, as many would have inferred.
You could practically hear the “Yahoos!” from the Oval Office to the Fox News headquarters.
For the rest of the world, the image remains iconic and understood as what was intended, presumably by the photographer, and surely by Time — a human symbol of a terrible policy gone awry. The fact that this little girl wasn’t taken away from her mother — hallelujah — doesn’t erase all the others who have been separated, nor does it alter the reality of suffering imposed on so many migrant families.
It does remind us, in the case of the photograph, that captions should be as complete as possible. Pictures are more powerful than a thousand words, to be sure, but journalism standards require as much accompanying information as we can get. In the viral social media world, this doesn’t always happen.
As for Time, an illustration, like a cartoon, isn’t meant to be taken literally. It is, after all, a figurative representation. Whatever the fallout, the photo served a noble purpose in helping organize people’s outrage, no doubt leading Trump to issue an executive order Wednesday to end the separation abuse. Unfortunately, the image of this poor, innocent child will be used by both sides to advance political purposes.
Meanwhile, 2,300 children already have been separated and housed, who-knows-where? In at least some cases, officialdom hasn’t a clue. This should be appalling to anyone with a heartbeat, but guess what? It isn’t.
The disconnect mentioned earlier is confirmed both by my mailbag and by recent polling that shows up to 58 percent of Republicans supported the separation policy, while two-thirds of Americans overall did not. This data is reflected in letters from which two clear perspectives emerge: One, the crying child is an obvious metaphor for a terrible policy; two, this particular child was not separated from her mother and, therefore, everything else reported from the border can be dismissed as liberal/Marxist propaganda.
As a charitable concession commensurate with the moment, let’s assume that anyone can entertain the following two thoughts at once: It is possible to both honor the law and other people’s basic human rights.
Yes, of course, the migrating parents are responsible for bringing their young children to the border without documentation, but theirs is a sin born mostly of desperation; ours is a sin of volition, lacking even ordinary logic or a philosophy of compassion, both of which are today in scarcer supply with the departure of one Dr. Krauthammer.
Oh, dear Charles, to read your mind.
(1) comment
Goodness! An invocation of Mr. Krauthammer, the Drum Major for Wars-Based-on-Lies, to bring clarity to the big Compassion issues. That’s a genuine knee-slapper, but the fact remains that the nations of the West are facing a Marxist plan for Open Borders with Replacement Level Migration aka the Kalergi Plan. While the Marixist Fake News mainstream media dutifully attempts to obscure the facts and emotionally blackmail and ensnare the public with their saccharine Crying Child tarbaby of headlines and “stories,” the public is standing up to the name-calling and the lie that standing up for your people is "racist."
The writer while bemoaning the loss of Mr. Krauthammer’s “exquisite logic,” obediently skates over the thousands, or is it millions, of children orphaned, maimed, killed, and, yes, left in tears by the series of wars in the Middle East that Mr. Krauthammer so “reasonably” urged us into. Sorry, but anyone with a pulse and modicum of the information suppressed by the Mockingbird media knows what a carnival barker for unnecessary slaughter the late chickenhawk and his colleagues were. But on a happy note, we now have the propaganda term “Syrian refugee” to cover for the millions of people flooding the West from every corner of the globe.
The writer should be aware of what Gen. Wesley Clark revealed regarding the use of the 9/11 event to carry out a series of wars in the Middle East beginning with an attack on Iraq, a nation that had no hand in the event. For Clark's statements see - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz5fZziMWEE
How curious that this shopping list of wars matches that found in the neocon PNAC group. How even more curious that the PNAC list mirrored the wish list of wars in Israel’s “Defending the Realm” project. Funny that. Funny too is asking, “Who’s gonna do the fighting, bleeding, dying, and paying?”
But back to the Marxist media’s Crying Child propaganda offensive against this nation and President Trump. Any informed person with a pulse understands that there are billions of people who would love to move to this nation. And that we have no obligation to accept them. None. Despite 100 years of Marxist “Melting Pot” propaganda.
And all those plain folk who have sent their sons and daughters to war in defense of this nation over the last 100 years have the RIGHT to have a say in this nation’s immigration policies. And recognizing the ongoing sellout by the Democrats and Rhino Republicans, they voted for President Trump. And while they may not possess Mr. Krauthammer’s “philosophy of compassion,” they know that the “migrant crisis” will NOT be solved by allowing more and more illegal immigrants into their nation no matter how much Marxist syrup pours out of the Mockingbird media in their concocted imagery, slanted stories, and puppy love paeans.
