The General Assembly ought to enact big pay increases for educators in North Carolina’s public schools. In the context of soaring prices, strong revenue collections, tight labor markets, and persistent vacancies in key teaching positions, it’s the right thing to do.

The North Carolina House agrees. In its just-passed budget bill, lawmakers authorized more than $1 billion in new spending on teacher pay over the next two fiscal years. But as the Senate crafts its own spending plan in the coming weeks, I hope it approaches the issue in more creatively.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

