North Carolina has divided government. Its most powerful executive is the Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. Four of the seven justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are also Democrats. But Republicans enjoy majorities in the General Assembly and Court of Appeals, and hold six of the 10 offices on the Council of State.

The latter officers, who form our executive branch, aren’t up for election this year. But the partisan composition of our legislative and judicial branches is very much in play. Republicans are trying desperately to expand their majorities in the North Carolina House and Senate to the three-fifths mark — what it takes to override Cooper’s veto — and to recapture a majority on the Supreme Court. Democrats are trying desperately to stop them.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.