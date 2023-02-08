Black-headed households are less likely than white-headed ones to own their residences. The latest data from the Census Bureau put the homeownership rate at 75% for whites and 45% for blacks. According to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, our state’s racial disparity is roughly similar.

These are facts. What they mean, how they came to be, and what ought to be done in response are debatable questions.

