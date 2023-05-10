In North Carolina, Medicaid expansion is a foregone conclusion. The General Assembly approved the necessary legislation. Gov. Roy Cooper signed it. While expansion is contingent on the passage of a state budget, no one doubts that’ll happen. So, the governor finally secured his highest legislative priority. Republican leaders got a few reforms of the certificate-of-need system, which will break up some of our state’s medical monopolies. And hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians will be enrolled in a health plan for which they’ll pay nothing.

All gain, no pain? Of course not. Medicaid expansion isn’t “free.” Every time a state says yes to federally financed expansion, America’s federal budget gets further out of whack and America’s taxpayers are plunged deeper into debt. And every time a state offers residents “free” health care, demand goes up — including in emergency departments — while the supply of medical facilities and professionals lags behind.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

