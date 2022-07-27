RALEIGH — In nearly all North Carolina communities with bus systems, ridership is significantly lower than it was just a few years ago. In Greensboro, for example, there were 1.9 million passenger trips on city buses last year, down approximately 60% from the total in 2014. Over the same period, Winston-Salem buses experienced a comparable drop-off. In Charlotte, it was a staggering 75%.

It’s not just our largest cities where buses are running well below capacity. Salisbury, Gastonia, Rocky Mount, Wilson — all have seen ridership declines, ranging from moderate to massive.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

