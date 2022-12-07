In a normal market, creditors demand higher interest from borrowers to whom they lend money for longer periods of time. That’s because these creditors are assuming more risk that they won’t be paid, and because a dollar of interest received tomorrow is usually more valuable than a dollar of interest received years from now.

What about abnormal markets, though? When creditors get pessimistic about the current economy, they tend to move their money to longer-term bonds — which drives up the price of those bonds, thus driving down the yield. Drive it down far enough, and you have an “inverted yield curve,” which is historically one of the best predictors of a recession.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

