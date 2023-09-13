College and university rankings are a Massive Deal, as Regina George might say — and not just during football season.

U.S. News & World Report was once a weekly newsmagazine. Now its primary business is to publish rankings of college and university programs (as well as hospitals and other institutions). It has many competitors, as the demand for rankings is both broad and deep. Young applicants and their parents use them to make momentous decisions. So do many employers, donors, and policymakers. The schools themselves sift through the rankings to find flattering statistics for their marketing campaigns.

  

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

