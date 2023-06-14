North Carolina’s own Patrick McHenry, who represents our 10th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, helped negotiate the debt-ceiling compromise that President Joe Biden signed on June 3. Not surprisingly, McHenry described it as a major accomplishment. “Huge relief to actually see a bipartisan bill make its way through the House and Senate and get a presidential signature,” said McHenry, a key ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, “and honored to be a part, even a small part of this big undertaking in divided government.”

North Carolina’s own Dan Bishop, who represents the neighboring 8th District, is a frequent critic of the speaker and voted against the deal. Not surprisingly, Bishop described it as a “disaster” and a “huge” loss for the American people. “McCarthy got rolled,” he tweeted.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

