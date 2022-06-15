Juneteenth, Liberation Day, Black Independence Day, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, and Jubilee are all names to celebrate the events of June 19th 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation to free slaves in confederate states was signed into law by Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863. However, this news did not reach Texas until June 19th, 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston. In Galveston he officially read General Order No. 3, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. The slaves responded with jubilation and celebration at this sudden change in the circumstances of their lives and in 1866 launched the first official celebration in Galveston to commemorate the occasion.
Juneteenth, an abbreviation for June 19th, has become the longest running African American holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Texas was the first state to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1980 with all states with the exception of South Dakota officially recognizing it today. In 2021 the Senate unanimously passed a bill and the House of Representatives voted 415-14 to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth an official national holiday.
President Biden reflected that this day is an acknowledgment of slavery, systemic racism, inequality and injustice. It is also a day to remind all of us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve. It is a time to commit ourselves to the work of equity, equality and justice. It is a celebration of centuries of struggle, courage, and perseverance by African Americans to help our country realize that the American dream is for all peoples regardless race or creed.
Over the last 156 years the celebration of Juneteenth has developed many traditions within the African American community. Initial celebrations were often held in churches or by water or centered on family reunions because celebrations were not allowed in public places due to segregation. Fishing, baseball, barbecues, singing, prayer, a time of reflection/ story telling and dedication to setting goals for the future became important aspects of early celebrations.
Traditionally the color red symbolized struggle, perseverance and resilience. At picnics barbecued meats, red beans and rice, red velvet cake, strawberries, watermelon, tomato salads, and red soda pop were served. Collards, cornbread, sweet potatoes, black eyed peas were often served as side dishes to symbolize a hope for a brighter economic future. Singing, dancing and parades celebrating their African American heritage often followed these gatherings. Today cities all over the United States celebrate Juneteenth and the end of slavery in unique ways.
Juneteenth can be a time of truthfully acknowledging slavery as a painful part of our American experience that has shaped and continues to influence our nation today. It can serve to help us assimilate African American memories into our American story. Juneteenth can be a time to educate ourselves through reading, listening to podcasts and watching movies to increase our understanding of the African American experience. It can be a time to rededicate our selves to justice, equality and equity for all by supporting black owned businesses, registering voters and donating to organizations that support African Americans.
Locally there are many opportunities to celebrate the contributions of African Americans to our culture and community. Currently at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum two exhibitions The jagged Path: The African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance, and A Life on Air: Brother Sam Tate showcase cultural contributions. Participating in the upcoming community read of Junaluska, The Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community edited by Susan E. Keefe will offer insights into the experiences of local African Americans living within Boone from 1885 to the present. Attending the concerts at Daniel Boone Gardens on the following dates will entertain you with the music from African American performers: July 14, Todd Wright Quartet 4-6 p.m., Aug. 28 Tray Wellington Band 4-6 p.m., and Sept. 8, Junaluska Gospel Choir 4-6 p.m.
This year our nation will officially celebrate Juneteenth on June 20. Let us pause to reflect on our shared history and dedicate ourselves to work to fulfill the ideal that all people are created equal. In our celebrations of Juneteenth may new friendships and understandings arise that lead to a brighter future for all.
Pegge DeLaney Laine
