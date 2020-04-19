Not even a global pandemic could stop Easter from coming — or stop several groups from safely celebrating the day with our community.
And so, a well-done to all of the pastors and churches who made virtual services available to us, joining us on a day we couldn’t be physically together.
And to Appalachian State Athletics which, in partner with local companies, delivered Easter brunch to health-care workers on the front lines of Watauga Medical Center.
And Watauga County Parks and Recreation for handing out Easter eggs, and toys from a Blowing Rock business, to several dozen families who picked up meals from county school sites. It wasn’t exactly the annual Downtown Boone Easter Eggstravaganza, but it was a wonderful and well-intentioned modification given social distancing rules today.
Another Boone business made sure that more 120 residents of Hospitality House had an Easter bag, complete with goodies and a useful bandana to be used as a face mask.
All of these organizations, businesses and individuals — and the myriad unsung here that are so vital to our community — not only celebrated the spirit of Easter, they are an inspiration and reminder for us all.
