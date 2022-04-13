Representative government is the bedrock of democratic societies. If all of us – millions of people — were charged with making policy decisions for our government, it would be something more akin to mobocracy.
A more practical solution for getting things done for the common good is for us to vote for individuals who represent us in the halls of government. As individual voters, we can only hope that whoever is elected by the majority represents a good many, if not most of our values and priorities.
With the elections coming up, understanding the structure of county government, for instance, is a timely topic. And, according to Chapter 3 (“County and City Governing Boards) in “County and Municipal Government in North Carolina,” a publication of the North Carolina School of Government, there is no “typical” county government structure.
The most recent version of Chapter 3 that we could find was copyrighted in 2014 and penned by School of Government faculty member Vaughn Mamlin Upshaw, who notes that county boards range in size from three members to nine, but that the most popular board size is five commissioners. A larger number of counties’ governing boards have commissioners serving four-year terms, staggering the terms so that about half of the commissioners are being elected every two years.
The three most common formats:
1. TOTAL AT-LARGE MODEL: All commissioners are “at large,” meaning that they are elected by everyone in the county without regard to a specific district.
2. PURE DISTRICT REPRESENTATION MODEL: Each commissioner represents a district within the county, must live in that district, and are elected solely by the people living in that district.
3. HYBRID MODEL: Each commissioner represents a district within the county and must live in that district, but they are elected “at large” by everyone in the county.
When it comes to structure, according to the School of Government document previously cited, 14 counties require commissioners to not only live in the county they represent but they are also elected by that district’s voters. Meanwhile, 36 counties elect their commissioners “at large” without any kind of district designation.
The hybrid model used by Watauga County has 18 total county adherents. Each commissioner is designated to represent a district and must reside in that district, but they are all elected by an “at large” vote of the entire county rather than only the constituents of the district they are designated to represent.
The remaining 32 counties use a mixture of other hybrid combinations of district and at-large representation.
Since Watauga County uses the dominant hybrid structure, over the next weeks leading up to the election we will be asking the candidates for county commissioner if foremost in their minds are the needs, wishes and priorities of the constituents in the district they have been designated to represent or, because they are elected by all voters in the county, are they beholden to a large subset of voters not necessarily in the district from which they ran for office.
For example, there are two obvious large subsets of voters in Watauga County. Although there is a wide range of interests, values, and priorities within each of the subsets, they nonetheless have something significant in common.
First, the residents of Boone account for approximately 35 percent of the county population, which is a significant block of potential votes. If that block of votes is larger than the number of constituents in their district, does that influence a commissioners’ views on policy decisions more so than the specific interests of his or her district?
Second, a large number of Appalachian State students move their voter registration to Watauga County because voting here is more convenient than a mid-week trip to Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington or any number of other hometowns. Most students don’t own property in Watauga County nor are they likely to even register their automobile ownership locally, so they may not be acutely aware of local issues. Even so, do the collective interests of that large block of votes influence commissioner decisions on otherwise local issues?
These concerns are important because the board of commissioners makes policy decisions affecting the whole county in matters involving such topics as public safety (fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services), education, social services, parks and recreation, among other responsibilities — and how to pay for it all by establishing a budget and setting tax rates.
And, getting back to the large student block of voters, because they have little in the way of vested interest in and quite possibly even little knowledge of local government issues but have a lot of voting “clout,” are the best and most informed candidates in each district getting elected?
Sure, these are weighty issues but together we need to think about them as we begin researching the candidates and issues as the primary and general election dates approach.
