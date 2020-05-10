If you’re an American living in the United States or one of its five territories, your RSVP is required when it comes to the U.S. Census. In fact, it’s mandated by law.
Obtaining a complete, accurate census count is important not only to our nation, but to the High Country. The results from the decennial census determine not only the amount of representation we are allotted in our democratic nation, but how much funding our communities will receive for key public services such as federal allocations for roads and schools. Counts are also used to craft boundaries for school, congressional and state legislative districts.
To date, much of the High Country is lacking in responses, and if you’re one who has not completed a paper or online questionnaire, the time is now. It takes about 10 minutes and the U.S. Census confirms that your answers are used solely for determining an accurate count of our population.
If you have questions — and you certainly might if you are a student or someone who has no fixed address — visit my2020census.gov. There you’ll find not only the answers you need, but the means to complete this legal requirement.
