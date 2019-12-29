Because in this issue the Watauga Democrat publishes its annual year in review, there is no better time to look at a couple of long-standing events that have had deep and important ramifications for our county.
In 2000 — two decades ago now — a fundraiser for a Watauga High School teacher battling cancer was born: Mr. WHS. The years since have seen the event grow and develop into a charity that invests its proceeds to several local families in need.
This year, the event hosted by the WHS Student Council, saw 38 contestants and a community full of support who raised funds for three recipients, each battling a severe illness.
For more information, including about the recipients, visit https://tinyurl.com/tdlkzop.
Fifty years ago, in 1969 during the Vietnam War, Appalachian State University began its Mountaineer Battalion, an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in the business of helping to launch military careers.
During its five decades, ASU’s ROTC has done just that — the battalion has commissioned nearly 1,000 officers, including many who went on to have distinguished and high-ranking careers. Evidenced by this, ASU’s leadership training program is one of the best in the nation — and our nation is safer and stronger for the service of its volunteers.
