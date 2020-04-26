During a time when it is more important than ever for us to maintain a healthy social distance, it is also more important than ever for us to be connected, and especially connected to those we most care about.
The idea of community and connection has ever been central to us. Now, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people must maintain physical distances, hampering that mission and for many, promoting feelings of emotional isolation.
But there is always a way, and by using a bit of creativity, we can keep those connections active until we can physically be together again.
The internet, of course, offers a plethora of means for us to connect, from live chats to real-time hangouts. Along those lines, connecting through a virtual shared lunch or FaceTime walk can inject some normalcy into our lives until real lunches or walks can resume. And remember pen pals? Dropping a postcard or letter in the mail — via the USPS — can be a real boost in connecting with others.
Our ability as a community to stay in touch with each other is limited only by desire and imagination. The means may change — and they will — but what is most critical is the effort to adapt with that change day to day.
