It’s unlikely that even Shakespeare himself could have envisioned how the soothsayer’s warning to “beware the Ides of March” would be construed today.
Given the pandemic and rising numbers of those in North Carolina and the world testing positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as of March 15, Americans are acting out in a variety of ways … some that are productive and helpful, and others that are 180-degrees from that.
Productive: social distancing, making sure you have adequate prescription medications, frequent hand-washing, staying home if you are sick and ensuring you have adequate food in the case of in-home quarantine.
The unhelpful: panic hoarding of essential supplies such as toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer. Consider this, isn’t denying your neighbor such things as hand sanitizer counterproductive — since they won’t have it to use, thereby spreading the infection back to all of us? Anyway, hand-washing is the best practice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the really unhelpful: stockpiling, or worse, the stealing of medical facemasks and other supplies so that those who really need them don’t have them. Does weakening or thwarting the mission of our medical workers somehow make our community stronger?
Selfishness and alarm in the face of this current crisis simply make no common sense. Which reminds us of another famous quote and some simple common sense from a different sort of British bard, Douglas Adams: “Don’t panic.”
