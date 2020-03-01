When you’re still running the distance after 120 years, you know you’re headed in the right direction — and for Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk that direction has always been toward educating the High Country. From its roots in offering high school courses in 1900 to four-year degrees since 1987, that type of staying power indicates an institution with a solid commitment to serving our mountain communities.
And speaking of running and longevity, kudos to the continued efforts of Samaritan’s Purse which has provided relief to disaster areas for five decades. Most recently, the nonprofit agency has been in Mississippi, assisting communities that have been swallowed by the Pearl River after devastating rainfall.
On a different track, Watauga Relay for Life won’t host an event this year due to declining attendance during the years — a happenstance affecting many relay events throughout the nation. We are encouraged that organizing officials are considering how to restructure the local American Cancer Society fundraiser, and offer a well-done for the tremendous charity efforts our events have managed in more than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.