Do you ever feel like you don’t quite know what Christmas is all about?
We’ve all felt like that at some time or another.
It’s not hard, when we read headlines of struggle, financial difficulties, community division and crime.
But there are other headlines, stories that express help and support, care and concern.
That’s what Christmas is about.
It’s about the Hospitality House, the Hunger and Health Coalition, our churches and other organizations sheltering and feeding those in need.
It’s about Samaritan’s Purse, spreading the news of the Gospel throughout the world through Operation Christmas Child.
It’s about those who give in secret and those who literally give the coat off their back.
It’s about those who ring bells for the Salvation Army, and those who make sure Toys for Tots never runs out of both.
It’s about family and relationships — even the difficult ones — and making an effort to be present, not only bring a present, to those we love.
And finally, it’s about Luke’s Gospel, which the Watauga Democrat published this week: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
Luke’s reminder is ever-timely.
That’s what Christmas is all about.
