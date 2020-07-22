From the mouths — or, in this case, the keyboards — of children come honesty and a reality that adults sometimes can miss.
Several weeks ago, the Watauga Democrat invited area students to submit an essay detailing their “new school day.”
In this time of global pandemic, the parents of our students are well familiar with, and well able to vocalize, a new normal. Homeschooling for children complements home work for many parents, and this in addition to the myriad responsibilities and chores and tasks that must be done daily.
But what do our children really think about what’s going on? The answers to this question are enlightening, interesting and sometimes, not what we would guess.
From quoting Charles Dickens (“It was the best of times …”) and Charles Swindoll (“We are all faced with a series of great opportunities”) to amusing and healthy sarcasm (“Ahhhh, what a wonderful morning, time to go do homework”) the essays we received reflect attitudes and an ability to adapt and overcome the road bumps we’ve all had to endure during the past few months.
As such, beyond being entertaining, they can be instructional for all of us — or at least a moment of positive reflection on a harried day.
If you haven’t already, we invite you to view some of the submissions (https://tinyurl.com/yytwrrfd). Like us, you might just learn something about our world today.
