Even in an era of social media and lightning-fast downloadable information, AppHealthCare is right about one thing: Word of mouth travels faster than anything else.
You may be fully informed about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
You may know that health officials have confirmed that although the risk to the general public is quite low, our county is preparing should we have cases of the new respiratory illness in our area.
You may know that if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness after being in contact with someone known to have the novel coronavirus, or if you have recently traveled to an area with an active spread of the illness, that you should call your health care provider. You may know that you should let them know of your symptoms before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room before you arrive.
You may know that signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
You may know that the best things for everyone to do during this time are to wash your hands frequently with soap and water for least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are ill; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze or cough; don’t reuse tissues; and to clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
You may know that you need to have a plan in place in case you need to miss work due to personal illness or to care for a family member.
You many know that there are special guidelines about the illness for children and pregnant women at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/pregnant-women.html.
You may know all of these things, but your neighbor or close relative may not. Help them out. Let’s make spreading reliable information contagious.
