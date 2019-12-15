“Stop the presses” may seem an antiquated notion regulated to a certain demographic of newspaper readers, but if this is so, why is a new generation embracing the time-enduring technology of print?
The decision to return Watauga High School’s newspaper, The Powder Horn, to print after years of online-only publication wasn’t driven by teachers, administrators or adults of any stripe. Students themselves engineered the return of the platform. And more, students themselves wrote the defense of returning the publication to print, and it was students themselves who began to write the grants to get the enterprise on solid footing.
Such reasoned and measured actions indicate an undertaking that was no whim. Indeed, local stories that can endure in immutable archives, stories that are tactile and represent fairly the community they report, physical advertisements that can be taken to a physical store — these are not whimsical things. They live, as The Powder Horn staff has said, in perpetuity.
Today’s technology offers a family of varied and diverse platforms for newspaper readers, and this is a good thing. It is this plethora of reading options that makes your Watauga Democrat the accessible, trusted and enduring news source of our county.
Today, we welcome The Powder Horn to our family and look forward to the future accomplishments of this enlightened and rising generation of journalists.
