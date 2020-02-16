Thumbs-up: to Watauga Medical Center’s five-star rating, putting the facility in the top 9 percent of hospitals in the nation on a federal standard. The journey to the top is not an easy one, but moving from three stars in 2016 to four stars to 2019 and now to the top rating reflects, as ARHS president and CEO Chuck Mantooth said, “a commitment to consistently providing exceptional patient care to our community each and every day.”
Thumbs-up: to Bethel School cafeteria manager Melody Howell for her North Carolina Child Hunger Award by No Kid Hungry NC. Through initiating programs such as second-chance breakfast and working with community partners to support a grant for universal free breakfast at her school, Watauga County is well-represented by Howell for this honor.
Thumbs-up: to making tax season a little less taxing through Volunteer for Tax Assistance at Watauga County Public Library. This is the 10th year of the library offering space for the service which provides free income tax preparation and filing for low- to moderate-income Watauga County residents.
