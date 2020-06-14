“We know how healing the arts can be in times of crisis” writes the organizers of An Appalachian Summer Festival, and two programs heading into our High Country summer not only spotlight this sentiment, but will work to bolster our community in myriad ways. Because of this, our community will be right to support them in return.
The first is the partnership between the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Their virtual collaboration, “Re-Energize Watauga: LIVE from the Appalachian Theatre,” will stream on June 20 with online and call center donations available during the performances. Acts such as Darin and Brook Aldridge, the Jeff Little Trio, the Harris Brothers and others will showcase a plethora of regional and national talent. And, turning performance into business, the donations received will benefit the Re-Energize Watauga Fund which serves to fund local businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
The second is the Appalachian Summer Festival itself. Traditionally, this series of international programming brought local is a highlight of every High Country summer. This year, the global pandemic shuttered the event’s conventional offerings, forcing organizers to reassemble a new series of performances online. The result is a tremendous series of events from July 1 to July 31, ranging from art, to performance, to film, to dance. Typically, it would cost hundreds of dollars to attend even a fraction of App Summer events, but this year the entire season is free and available from the comfortable perch of your choice.
Visit appsummeronline.org and the websites of the Appalachian Theatre and the Boone chamber for more information on these separate events — and let the healing begin.
