“Words fail when heroes fall.” So said Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 27.
These words rang true closer to home, also, as across the High Country during the Memorial Day weekend tributes were held from those that have been ongoing annually for more than half a century at Ashelawn to other longstanding memorial traditions held in Watauga and Avery counties.
It is heartening that even with this weekend’s beautiful mountain weather, coupled with the calendar date suggesting the “unofficial beginning of summer,” that so many turned out to memorial services or held their own reflections throughout the High Country to pay tribute to those who gave selflessly of their courage and patriotism when their country called.
Never can it be said that the High Country does not honor its fallen heroes.
“We can never repay the debt of gratitude we owe to the men and women who have given all to preserve our freedom,” said the vice president. How true, for this is a debt which can never be satisfied.
But it is one to which tribute can be paid. And not on a single day. Monday’s offering of our time and prayers was a down payment. We can continue to offer our gratitude by holding those prayers close each and every day of the year.
