Samaritan’s Purse’s ongoing efforts to assist people in Mississippi after saturating rains have drowned entire communities is a prime example of a legitimate nonprofit organization fulfilling its stated mission, and one to which donors can feel secure about their giving.
Unfortunately, not all charitable efforts are so forthright.
It seems ingrained in human nature to want to help in times of need, and times of natural disaster can reach to us on a personal level — which of us hasn’t experienced or first-hand witnessed the destruction power of Mother Nature?
But disaster scenes such as that yet unfolding in the Magnolia State remind us that criminals and scammers often attempt to take advantage of our generosity. While there are myriad sources for which you can vet a charity that you may not be familiar with, one of the simplest to begin with is by visiting charitynavigator.org. There, you can find not only legitimately listed nonprofits, but a rating based on financials, a description of their work and a copy of their most recent Form 990s.
Give generously, but give wisely. It’s vital that our resources go to the source of those in need.
