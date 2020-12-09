Thumbs-up: way up, to Erin Ellington, the Northwest North Carolina Regional Teacher of the Year. Being named a local teacher of the year is significant in itself, but to earn that honor from a group of educators in a six-region competition is only one-rung below teacher of the year for the entire state — an opportunity that is now before the Mabel and Parkway school music teacher. We thank Ellington for her dedication and service — and we wish her the best as our state’s educators learn what we already know: Ellington is already top of the field.
Thumbs-up: to the Boone Police Department. Already one of our county’s most important service providers, BPD is now collecting blankets, snacks and hygiene items for those at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. To help, note the drop off box at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.
