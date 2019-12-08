With nearly 1,000 participants testing high winds and cold temperatures Nov. 28 for the High Country’s ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K, the season of giving is off and running.
While that particular event is a fundraiser for the Hospitality House, there are others equally as important coming up.
The deadline for donating to Santa’s workshop, a la our local chapters of Toys for Tots and Santa’s Toy Box, is this week. The Toys for Tots campaign began in October and ends Dec. 10 (although donations and applications will be accepted after this date). For more information, visit boone-nc.toysfortots.org.
And, returning for its 33rd season, Santa’s Toy Box donation boxes will be emptied regularly through Dec. 12. For assistance, to donate or to volunteer for the program, call (828) 264-4801. For more information about both charities, which assist local families, visit https://tinyurl.com/rcg6rs2.
Also this week is the ending date for drop-offs to the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge “Pack the Pantry” food drive. The organization assist neighbors supporting neighbors by giving food to the thousands of women and girls in the High Country at risk of not having even one healthy meal each day.
The drive involves Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties and the deadline is Dec. 14. For information, contact Karen Marinelli at karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org or visit the story in the Watauga Democrat at https://tinyurl.com/rjzm87h for dates and locations of drop-off sites.
