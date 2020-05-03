Continuity of leadership is important in any business or organization, but when it comes to law enforcement, the stakes are higher because that leadership bears the responsibility for safeguarding a community.
With the May 1 retirement of Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford, a 10-year veteran of that position, leadership of the department will be ably handled by the promotion of Boone Police Capt. Andy Le Beau to interim Boone Police chief.
A longtime law enforcement officer veteran himself, Le Beau brought significant national and international experience to his Boone posting when he signed on with our local force in 2002. Rising through the ranks to captain of police operations, his current position and the one he has held for the past seven years, Le Beau has displayed integrity, experience and solid judgment. He is respected within the department and our community and is an excellent choice for this posting.
But most importantly, Le Beau’s leadership will provide the continuity our community needs and deserves from those sworn to protect and serve.
