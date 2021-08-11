To mask or not to mask is an important question, but not as important for motorists to know that no matter the outcome of that debate, children will be returning to school. And that’s physical schools with school buses, cross walks and more inexperienced drivers — read, teen — joining our morning and afternoon commutes.
Motorists should know the rules, but let’s review: know when to stop for school buses, yield to pedestrians, obey school zone speed limits, don’t pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians, slow down near school buses, playgrounds and schools, buckle up, avoid distractions (read, cell phones) and remember that texting while driving is illegal.
But because sharing the road is a two-way street, students and parents have safety responsibilities, too: cross in crosswalks, watch for and obey crossing guards, look both ways, use caution when crossing multiple lanes of traffic (and make sure those lanes are clear from traffic), avoid distractions (read, cell phones), obey signs and signals, cross streets where you have clear views of traffic and walk on sidewalks when there are sidewalks — if there are none, walk facing traffic as far from the road as you can.
