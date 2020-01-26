A letter to the editor found in this edition of the Watauga Democrat shows again that the residents of Watauga and surrounding counties are selfless in their giving. The signed letter from Dana Williams makes note that through the generosity of our community in ways large and small, we played a significant role in assisting Operation Christmas Child with nearly 9 million collected shoeboxes in 2019.
The effort of OCC is year-round and ongoing, but unfortunately the needs of our community don’t stop there. In Wednesday’s newspaper, a story indicated that the nearly empty Little Free Pantry is extremely low in its stock — and with colder weather, donations are typically not as forthcoming (“Little Free Pantry seeks more donations amid winter decline”). Add this to its fellow food banks — Hunger & Health Coalition, Hospitality House and Greenway Baptist Church among those — and it’s clear that our efforts are needed.
Winter can be hard for many people in many ways. If you can help our nonprofits, the need is there and the time is now. Together we can continue to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who need a hand up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.