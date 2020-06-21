Thumbs-up: Actually, make that two thumbs up for Watauga High and Wofford College alum standout Eric Breitenstein. On one hand, Breitenstein is among the 2020 class of inductees into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame, but on the other, he is returning to his high school alma mater to teach and assistant coach football. That’s a win-win for this outstanding athlete and Watauga County.
Thumbs-up: to booking some time at the Watauga Public Library. Sure, hours and services may be reduced and altered during this time, but reopening to the public with safety restrictions in place is a step toward normalizing our community services. For those high-risk persons, curbside pickup of materials and printed documents will still be offered.
Thumbs-up: to another year of Boone celebrating its favorite son as June 19 marked the 10th observation of Doc Watson Day. The Watauga County native-Grammy winning flatpicker influenced — and continues to influence — generations of musicians. The virtual celebration planned for this year meant a different, but no less honorable, sort of commemoration from years past.
Thumbs-up: to Horse Helpers of the High Country as they continue their mission to rescue horses in distress or need. This year, the group is making an even larger impact as they share some of their rescued mini-horses with quarantined residents of health care facilities.
