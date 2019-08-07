Given the importance of a business’s continued success, the selection of a new CEO is one that merits much weight and consideration.
And given that there is no more important business than the education of our children, Watauga County Schools is to be applauded for the inclusive process it undertakes in choosing a school’s new principal.
Under the guidance of Superintendent Scott Elliott, that process includes exhaustive vetting not only by central office or board of education members, but by parents, teachers, students and staff of the affected school. From such feedback and community involvement comes a unique leadership profile that is tailored to the needs of a specific school.
By these measures, the county’s new principals for Mabel, Green Valley and Valle Crucis are poised to successfully lead their schools during the upcoming academic year.
With this, our overall more than 4,000 students, parents, educators and staff members can faithfully welcome Gordon Prince to Green Valley, Elin Reuben to Mabel and Bonnie Smith to Valle Crucis schools.
These veteran educators essentially have been chosen by peers, parents and the community to advance the success of our county’s most vital industry — the education of our children. We wish these three individuals and all of the more than 600 personnel members of our county schools a thriving and flourishing year ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.