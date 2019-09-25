There is rightly a sense of pride when we look for a tag on a product and see the label, “Made in the USA” — words that mean something special to the average American.
In our mountains we have something similar, something that also evokes pride, but more; that more being a sense of entrepreneurship, of overcoming whatever hardships might arise to turn out products of an international caliber.
Here, the tag we look for is “Made in the High Country,” and although you won’t find that commonly stamped on local products, we’ve highlighted a number of those “labels” in the special section you’ll find in the Watauga Democrat’s Boone-based parent company, Mountain Times Publications newspapers — including Mountain Times and the Ashe Post & Times — and on our websites under the tab “special sections.”
You might consider “Made in the High Country 2019” as an overview of products and services that have been conceived, nurtured and grown in our own special part of Western North Carolina. Yet it’s more than that, too. It’s not only an overview, but a snapshot of the industries, craftsmen, innovators and entrepreneurs who have figured out the High Country is thriving with local-born business.
“Made in the High Country” is more than a label to those of us who live full- or part-time, or visit our mountains. It’s a sense of pride you can only get by reaching the heights to which our local businesses have aspired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.