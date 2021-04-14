Is now the time to consider volunteering your time and effort after a long season of shuttering in place?
Maybe yes. Maybe no. The answer is going to be an individual fit for each of us, in addition to the options that are now available.
After many nonprofit organizations had to close their doors to volunteer or intern opportunities during the last year due to the global pandemic, it is only now that some are reopening local efforts in limited capacities for such opportunities. Others, because of the nature of their work or in caution of COVID-19 protocols, are still working with core staff or have shuttered operations for the time being.
But if your health and home environment are conducive to giving your time to a nonprofit, now might be the right time. After an extended period or little outside activity on both the part of the charity and ourselves, making contact is a good fit for all.
If now is the right time for you, consider reaching out to those organizations you’ve either supported in the past, benefited from or gave to in the past year, or some other that piques your interest.
Both opportunities and volunteers are now in limited supply. You could be the exact fix a nonprofit needs today.
