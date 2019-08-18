The outpouring of community care Aug. 10 was yet another example of the High Country coming together in a time of need.
With more than 1,100 students served during the annual Back 2 School Fest — the total number is yet being tallied — it’s clear that a significant percentage of our families and children need a boost in procuring school supplies that cost an average $160 per child.
And, with nearly $50,000 in donations, hundreds of volunteers and sponsors offering goods-in-kind, it’s clear the High Country responded.
Indeed, our communities have responded since 2013, when a collaborative effort by several nonprofit agencies founded the event. Since then, the festival has grown in both numbers and organization — this year is the first year the event will serve as its own nonprofit.
Such success doesn’t happen easily, but in the High Country it happens because of a community that not only fills holes, but builds mountains.
