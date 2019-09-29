The idea of a barn raising, the collective action of a community to repair or build a barn, is one steeped deep in the tradition of Old Order Mennonite and Amish communities. It’s also one alive today in Watauga County.
Watauga County Habitat for Humanity began its local affiliate in 1987 and to date has completed more than two dozen homes. The weekend of Sept. 21-22 — as in, two days total — added one more to that tally.
With the volunteer efforts and leadership of the group Habitat Road Trip Crazies, in partnership with Watauga Habitat, Appalachian State’s App Builds a Home program and the Barker family which will own the home, a Habitat house construction in the GreenWood subdivision of Todd began at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 and was completed by 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
To say that this effort was a true example of community collective action speaks to the core of Habitat for Humanity International’s mission: Eliminating poverty housing from the world — one home at a time.
To continue the mission, as always, requires the continuation of community care. At the organization’s website, wataugahabitat.org, you’ll find ways to volunteer, donate or even how to become involved in the program as a recipient.
