As if health, financial, work and social isolation pressures aren’t enough to overwhelm a typical family, Watauga County parents are now serving not only as their child’s first, but only, in-person educator.
Beside learning that many local teachers do indeed deserve a pay raise, parents are now learning to be formal teachers themselves. With schools rapidly closing across the nation due to the COVID-19 health crisis, parents are working with educators and online resources to set up their own variation of homeschool — whether they are ready or not.
The challenges from the daily routine of taking a child to a bus stop to crafting a school-at-home are significant and stressful. Local teachers, through remote learning and even private tutoring sessions via the internet, have been immeasurable resources. But at the end of the day — or, more likely, first period — it is up to parents to ensure their child are actively engaged in the business of learning.
To this end, several pros — i.e. formal homeschool households — offer some simple but important advice: don’t take on more than you can commit to, tackle the hard subjects first, plan ahead and remember to take breaks.
But the best advice they offer? Keep it fun: Looking for ways to make learning enjoyable and the opportunity to more closely connect with your children are two of the most important rewards teachers enjoy on a daily basis.
