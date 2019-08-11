With so much polarization within our nation and community — down to the level even of signs and streets — it is refreshing that one compass point showed true north as the High Country joined in solidarity to make a stance against crime on one National Night Out.
On Aug. 6, National Night Out was celebrated throughout our nation for the 36th consecutive year. This year, the High Country celebrated its inaugural event in Boone as a dozen and a half local and out-of-town agencies made their presence known through myriad blue lights that, on this night, served as beacon and welcome for communities and local authorities to partner in fighting crime.
And that fight, as the organization states, is what describes National Night Out: “Communities coming together in a stance against crime. It starts with us.”
To the 18 agencies that took part in the event (you’ll find them listed here: https://bit.ly/2GQt4X5) and those who attended the event, we have made that start. Together.
