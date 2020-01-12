The question has been raised and now all of us have the opportunity to participate in the answer.
The American Disabilities Act was established in 1990 to address the possibility of discrimination of people with disabilities. The law is broad and covers most areas of public life — including many of the facilities, from restrooms to public transportation, we use daily.
Because the law touches such a multi-faceted cadre of resources and the potential for government grants, it’s important that municipalities periodically assess and update facilities and services. This is what the town of Boone is doing now, with a public meeting to be held Jan. 14 at Boone Council Chambers, and through a survey on the town’s website, townofboone.net.
Input into the town’s plans is important for a number of reasons. Those with disabilities and caretakers obviously have a large stake. But in the mountains, any of us is but a slip on the slopes or a blind curve away from a temporary disability and the use of services that many people depend upon daily. Your thoughts are valuable in shaping this important part of our communal life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.